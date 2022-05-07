IPL 2022: CSK Shares Heartwarming Video of MS Dhoni Feeding Cake to 'Bat Doctor' Sarvannan | WATCH

Chennai Superkings have shared a heartwarming video that features their ‘bat doctor’ Sarvannan. Sarvannan was earlier featured in one of the videos that were shared by the franchise across its social media accounts where Devon Conway can be seen crediting the ‘bat doctor’ for his superb performance recently against Gujarat Titans. Meanwhile in this video, the skipper MS Dhoni can be seen walking up to his Sarvannan anna as he congratulated him on his birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chennai Super Kings (@chennaiipl)

Dhoni is known for being down to earth despite being a superstar in his own right. In this video, he can be seen clicking a picture with Sarvannan and then sharing the cake with him. In the ending stages of the video even Dwayne Bravo was seen hugging the birthday boy as the whole team joins in to have a slice of cake.

Chennai Super Kings are currently positioned at the ninth position in the points table with three wins and seven losses in their 10 matches. They had a horrendous season as they went onto lose four games in the trot. Following this bad run, CSK made a big change at the top removing Ravindra Jadeja with Dhoni himself. This straightaway made an impact and CSK started winning games. Although they lost to RCB in their last game.

Later Dhoni would say that his bowlers did a good job while restricting Royal Challengers Bangalore to 173/8 but the batters failed to capitalize on that as they suffered a 13-run defeat. The defending champions are now on the brink of elimination with just three wins out of 10 matches. It was a collective performance from RCB bowlers as they kept putting pressure on the CSK batters by taking wickets at regular intervals.

Dhoni said that the platform was set by the bowlers as everything was up to the mark but the batsmanship let them down in the crucial clash.

