IPL 2022 CSK v MI, Talking Points: DRS Unavailability Hurts Chennai; Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan's Dry Run Continues

Chennai Super Kings became the second team in IPL 2022 to get knocked out of the playoffs race after they suffered a 5-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. It was a forgettable night for the CSK batting unit which got bundled out for their second-lowest score in IPL - 97. It was a dominant performance from the Mumbai Indians pacers who took complete advantage of the surface which had both bounce and swing to offer. The two teams remained firm at the bottom of the points table with all their hope already ending for the playoffs.

Here are some of the talking points of Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians clash.

Sensational Sams

The Aussie pacer produced a stellar spell with the new ball as he dismantled Chennai Super Kings on his own inside the powerplay. The 29-year-old took the advantage of the surface and dismissed Devon Conway and Moeen Ali in the first over itself. He got the better of Conway with a swinging delivery while dismissing Ali with a premeditated short ball. While in the third over, he removed Ruturaj Gaikwad after which Chennai Super Kings failed to recover. Sams was named Man of the Match for his sensational performance as he finished with 3 for 16 in four overs.

DRS Unavailability Hurt CSK

Chennai Super Kings had a tough night with the bat and the DRS unavailability was one of the prime reasons behind it. The Decision Review System was not available in the first few overs of the match and it hurt CSK in the first over itself, Sams trapped Devon Conway in front, and the umpire gave it not out. However, in the replay, it looked like the ball might have missed the leg stump as the commentators also suggested the same. Conway wanted to take the DRS but it was not available as reportedly the inconvenience was caused due to a power cut at the venue. However, no official statement has been released by the league so far. A couple of overs later, Robin Uthappa was given lbw to Jasprit Bumrah and he too checked with the umpire whether he could review it or not and was sadly told that it was not possible. Though Uthappa’s case looked more straightforward, the fact that the batter can’t utilise the facility of the video umpire made for strange viewing.

MS Dhoni Fought Lone Battle

The Chennai Super Kings skipper fought a lone battle to take his team past 100 but he didn’t get much support from the other end as they registered their second-lowest score in IPL. It was an unusual night for Dhoni. He came out to bat in the powerplay after a very long time. After CSK lost four wickets, Dhoni came out to bat in the fourth over and he battled hard against the high-quality Mumbai bowlers. Chennai kept losing wickets at regular intervals but their skipper held his ground and hit 36* runs off 33 balls.

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan Failed Again

Mumbai Indians won the match on Thursday but it has been a disappointing season for the five-time IPL champions and the dismal performances from their star openers have been a big reason behind it. Rohit and Kishan pair didn’t work for MI this season and the story continued against CSK. Mumbai invested heavily in Kishan during the IPL auction by spending INR 15.25 crore on him but he has not lived up to the expectations at all. He was dismissed on just 6 on Thursday trying to attack the bowler in the first over. Meanwhile, Rohit is also having a forgettable season and the lean patch continued as he departed on just 18 while chasing a 98-run target.

Dependable Tilak Varma

Chasing a moderate target of 98, Mumbai suffered a few hiccups as they were 33/4 at one stage but young Tilak Varma and Hrithik Shokeen stabilized the chase with a solid 48-run stand. Shokeen was dismissed on 18 but Varma held his ground strong and ensured to stay till the end for his team. The southpaw scored an unbeaten 34-run knock to take his team to the victory line. He came to bat at a tricky stage and showed great temperament in a tense situation to stabilize things. Skipper Rohit was in all praise for Varma and said he has the potential to become an all-format player very soon. “Tilak has been brilliant, playing for the first year, having such a calm head is never easy. I feel he’s going to be an all-format player for India pretty soon. He’s got the technique and temperament," he said at the post-match presentation.

