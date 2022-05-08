IPL 2022: CSK vs DC Head to Head Record and Venue Record of Dr DY Patil Sports Academy

Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals defeated Kane Williamson’s Sunrisers Hyderabad to keep their hopes of playoff qualification alive with much needed two points. After being put to bat first by Hyderabad, Delhi got off to a slow start and lost opener Mandeep Singh, in the first over. However, David Warner soon got the Delhi innings going. He went on to forge an unbeaten 122-run partnership with Rovman Powell leading Delhi to a mammoth 207 run. The Aussie southpaw finished with 92-run against his former franchise whereas Powell scored 67 off 35 balls.

Hyderabad’s reply was marred with early hiccups and the team lost three wickets at 37. Though the partnership between Adam Markram and Nicholas Pooran gave some hope to SRH’s fans, Delhi did well to restrict Hyderabad to 186 and win the match by 21 runs.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Chennai Super Kings will be coming into the contest with a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous outing. The defending champions are virtually out of the tournament and will be hoping to finish the tournament by winning their remaining matches

CSK vs DC Head-to-Head:

Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have come face to face on 26 occasions. Out of which, Chennai has emerged victorious in 16 matches whereas Delhi has won 10 matches. In the last five outings, however, DC has a 4-1 lead over the Delhi side.

CSK vs DC previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, CSK defeated DC by four wickets and two balls to spare.

Last five results:

Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets

Delhi Capitals won by 3 wickets

Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets

Delhi Capitals won by 5 wickets

Delhi Capitals won by 44 runs

https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/news/dc-vs-csk-head-to-head-record-in-ipl-2021-all-you-need-to-know-4305635.html

Here is the venue record of Dr DY Patil Sports Academy (T20):

T20 matches played at the venue: 21

Matches won by the team batting first: 6

Matches won by the team batting second: 15

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 216/4, Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2022

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 82/10, Deccan Chargers vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2010

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here