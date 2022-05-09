IPL 2022 CSK vs DC Talking Points: Conway's Class Innings, Moeen's Magical Spell & Finisher Dhoni Maul DC

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday registered their biggest win in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Sunday. A brilliant fifty from Devon Conway followed by a brilliant bowling effort by Moeen Ali led the defending champions to a convincing 91-run win over Delhi Capitals at the Dr DY Patil Stadium.

This was CSK’s fourth win in the ongoing IPL season and they moved to the 8th spot, going above KKR on net run rate. The win also kept CSK alive for playoff contention, even though their road to the final four remains dependent on a huge slice of luck.

As CSK thrashed the Delhi Capitals, let’s have a look at the talking points of the game:

Devon Conway’s blistering knock: Chennai Super Kings have certainly found a like to like replacement for Faf du Plessis in Devon Conway. The New Zealand batter continued his red-hot form on Sunday night, smashing 87 runs off 49 runs against Delhi Capitals. His rollicking innings was laced with 5 maximums and 7 boundaries. He also featured in a 110-run opening stand with partner Ruturaj Gaikwad that laid the foundation of CSK’s biggest win this season. Conway scored the third consecutive fifty in IPL 2022 and won the player of the match award following his heroics.

Ruturaj sparked but missed the fire: Ruturaj Gaikwad may have started his IPL 2022 season pretty cold but has gradually found the rhythm. On Sunday, he played a 41-run knock off 33 balls against DC before falling prey to Amrich Nortje. He smashed a six and 4 boundaries during his stay at the crease and maintained a strike rate of 124.24.

Finisher Dhoni shines again: The death overs of CSK innings saw some quick dismissals, especially after Conway fell for 87. Rayudu was gone for 5 while Moeen Ali (9) and Robin Uthappa (0) couldn’t do much. However, Dhoni took charge and hammered some fine shots to keep the excitement levels high. With the help of a six and 2 boundaries, the CSK skipper got 21 runs of 8 balls and returned unbeaten.

Moeen Ali’s 2nd-best spell: The English all-rounder may not have contributed much with the bat but he did a splendid job with the ball. He registered magical figures of 3 for 13 in four overs which was also his second-best in IPL. He scalped the wickets of Mitchell Marsh (25), Ripal Patel (6) and the most important one, Rishabh Pant (21).

Success for Mukesh Choudhary and Simarjeet Singh: The pace duo is indeed inexperienced but their ‘never-give-up attitude’ has helped them cement their place in the playing XI. On Sunday, they pocketed 2 wickets apiece, causing the collapse of Delhi’s batting lineup. While Mukesh returned with the figures of 2/22 in 3 overs, Simarjeet picked 2 wickets for 27.

