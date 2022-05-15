IPL 2022: CSK vs GT Head to Head Record and Venue Record of Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Gujarat Titans have had a dream debut season in IPL. With 18 points in its kitty, Hardik Pandya’s side is certain to finish at the top two spots on the points table. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, are already out of the playoff race and will now be playing to finish the tournament on a high note.

In a must-win match against Mumbai Indians on Thursday, Chennai got off to an abrupt start losing two wickets in the first over. While opener Devon Conway did not look convinced with the on-field umpire’s decision to give him out, the New Zealander could not take a DRS, owing to a technical glitch at Wankhede stadium.

Chennai struggled to find momentum after the disastrous start as kept falling at regular intervals. MS Dhoni with a resilient 33-ball 36 was the last man remaining for CSK as Mumbai packed the side up for 97.

The chase, however, was not smooth for Mumbai Indians either. The team lost four early wickets as Mukesh Choudhary attempted to keep Chennai’s hopes alive in the match. Tilak Varma stepped in for Mumbai once again, leading the side to its third victory in IPL 2022.

Chennai Super Kings are out of the playoff race and will be eager to finish the season on a high note as they clash against table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Sunday.

CSK vs GT Head-to-Head:

The only time the two teams came face to face, Gujarat Titans won by 3 wickets in a last-over thriller

Here is the venue record of Wankhede Stadium (T20):

IPL matches played at the venue: 98

Matches won by the team batting first: 47

Matches won by the team batting second: 51

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 235/1 by Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians.

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 67/10 by Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians.

Average 1st innings score: 169

