IPL 2022: CSK vs PBKS Head to Head record and venue record of Brabourne Stadium Mumbai

IPL’s most successful franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, April 3, at the Brabourne Stadium Mumbai. Led by their new skipper Ravindra Jadeja, CSK will be playing their third game but are yet to register a win. They were trounced by Kolkata Knight Riders in their first outing and beaten in the second by IPL’s new entrant Lucknow Super Giants.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings, looking for their maiden IPL title, come to the match with one win and a loss from their first two games. Punjab won their first outing against Royal Challengers Bangalore but were handed a defeat by Kolkata Knight Riders in the next. The Kings’s batting is all set to be bolstered with the availability of prolific English batsman Jonny Bairstow who now has completed his quarantine and is likely to replace West Indies allrounder Odean Smith or Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa in the playing XI.

CSK vs PBKS Head-to-Head:

Four times IPL champions CSK hold a distinct advantage against Punjab Kings having won 15 of the 25 matches they have played so far against each other.

CSK vs PBKS previous game

The last time the two teams clashed, PBKS defeated CSK by six wickets in Dubai.

Last five results:

Punjab Kings won by 6 wickets

Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets

Chennai Super Kings won by 9 wickets

Chennai Super Kings won by 10 wickets

Kings XI (then) won by 6 wickets

Here is the venue record of Brabourne Stadium Mumbai (T20):

Total matches 11

Matches won batting first 6

Matches won bowling first 5

Average 1st Inns scores 182

Average 2nd Inns scores 193

Highest total recorded 212/6, by Mumbai Indians

Lowest total recorded 115/10 by Mumbai Indians

