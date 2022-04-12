IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Chennai Super Kings Squad Against Royal Challengers Bangalore- Probable Playing 11s

It will be a battle of legends on Tuesday in IPL 2022 as Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore take on MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings.

The two teams have experienced completely contrasting fortunes this season. RCB are doing well with six points from four games.

RCB would have fancied playing with their winning combination on Tuesday but they will be forced to make some changes. Harshal Patel left the RCB camp following the demise of his sister and can be replaced by Siddarth Kaul in the playing XI.

Also, Australia’s decorated seamer Josh Hazelwood will be available for selection. However, the team is likely to continue with David Willey to give some time to Hazelwood to adapt to the conditions after completing his mandatory quarantine.

Speaking of CSK, they are in deep trouble in the league. The team is struggling to collect even two points and open their account as they have lost all four matches. CSK doesn’t have many good options on the bench.

Deepak Chahar is still unavailable due to injury. The only change the Yellow Army can do is to replace Chris Jordan with Dwaine Pretorius as the West Indies seamer went for a lot of runs in the last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore predicted playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings Probable Playing XI: Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Maheesh Theekshana, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo

Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable Playing XI: Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Siddarth Kaul, David Willey, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore squads:

Chennai Super Kings’ squad: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Bhagath Varma, Dwaine Pretorius, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary

Royal Challengers Bangalore’ Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Chama V Milind, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Sherfane Rutherford, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Jason Behrendorff, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

