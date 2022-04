IPL 2022, CSK vs SRH: Chennai Super Kings Squad against Sunrisers Hyderabad- Probable Playing 11s

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will look to record their first victory of the season when they will go up against bottom-placed SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their next Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Saturday at the DY Patil Stadium.

The defending champions started the tournament with a six-wicket loss to last year’s runner-up Kolkata Knight Riders. Thereafter, they lost their next two games to Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings.

Hyderabad are also having a difficult run so far in the tournament and are yet to open their account. They started their campaign with a 61-run loss to Rajasthan Royals. In their most recent fixture, they were beaten at the hands of Lucknow by 12 runs.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) Possible Staring XI:

Chennai Super Kings Predicted Starting Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary

SunRisers Hyderabad Predicted Starting Line-up: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad squads:

Chennai Super Kings squad for 2022 IPL: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shivam Dube, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Dwaine Pretorius, Mukesh Choudhary, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Mitchell Santner, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, KM Asif, Simarjeet Singh, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma, Tushar Deshpande

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for 2022 IPL: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Shashank Singh, Ravikumar Samarth, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Saurabh Dubey

