IPL 2022: CSK's Robin Uthappa Smashes 200 Strike Rate Fifty, Gets Trapped Very Next Ball vs LSG

Robin Uthappa turned back the clock and was at his smashing best as he hit a 25-ball fifty in Chennai Super Kings’ second 2022 Indian Premier League game against Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Uthappa came out to open the innings for CSK after KL Rahul won the toss and send them into bat, as Devon Conway was dropped.

He started by hitting Avesh Khan for back-to-back boundaries off the first two balls and looked in tremendous touch at the crease. This is despite Uthappa getting hit on the helmet on the fourth ball of the first over as he took his eyes off a short ball from Avesh.

From then, there was no looking back for the 36-year-old Uthappa, as he smashed the likes of Dushmantha Chameera and Andrew Tye.

His 26th IPL fifty was laced with 8 strokes to the boundary and one massive shot over it. In fact, he reached the fifty-run mark with a strike rate of 200.

Robin Uthappa had won the Orange Cap in IPL 2014, scoring 660 runs to help the Kolkata Knight Riders win their second IPL title.

Unfortunately for CSK fans, Uthappa was trapped in front of the stumps by Ravi Bishnoi on the very next ball after reaching his fifty.

