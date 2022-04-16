IPL 2022: Dale Steyn Reveals Funny Story Which Made Him Jump At Muttiah Muralitharan

Dale Steyn jumped out of his seat and congratulated Muttiah Muralitharan as Umran Malik nailed a perfect yorker to dismiss Shreyas Iyer. This was a pure heartwarming moment for cricket fans who never saw this coming. After KKR were beaten comprehensively, Steyn would reveal the ‘real reason’ for jumping and celebrating like a kid.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Steyn revealed how Muralitharan had suggested that Iyer must be dealt with a sharp yorker as the batter kept moving across his crease. To this, Steyn and Moddy had objected, saying that KKR skipper will slam the bowler (Malik) over his head if the yorker goes wrong. Well, as it turned out, Murali was right as Malik executed a perfect yorker and disturbed his furniture. Steyn also praised the bowler for the effort.

“I’m not going to lie to you. Sometimes, the players’ genius comes out. Murali (Muttiah Muralitharan) actually said that he thinks the perfect ball to bowl right now is a yorker. Tom (Moody) and I turned around and said, ‘no, if he bowls a yorker now, he is going to be hit for a four over his head’. He runs in, bowls a yorker, and knocks the stumps out of the ground! So, honestly, what do I know?" Steyn said after the match.

Advertisement

“The genius is in the players, guys. They have to do what they have to do, and when they have to do it I just jumped into Murali! I was like, “you are a spin bowling coach and now you are making these amazing calls," Steyn added.

The incident happened in the tenth over of the innings. Malik had bowled a back of a length delivery to which Iyer had moved away a bit and tried the ramp shot. The fact that the KKR captain had backed away, exposing all his stumps, made Malik go for the yorker in the next delivery. Iyer, expecting another short one, backed away again and was late to bring his bat down in time.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here