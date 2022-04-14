IPL 2022: Dale Steyn Wins Internet With Epic Reply to Fan Calling Jasprit Bumrah Better Than Him

Jasprit Bumrah has been one of the biggest finds of Indian cricket in recent years. With the ability to choke batters with his accurate Yorkers at will, Bumrah is surely among the best bowlers in world cricket today. But is he already better than legends like former South African pacer Dale Steyn? At least, his fans think so and one of them decided to tell it to Steyn.

“Bumrah is better than you," wrote a fan replying to Steyn’s tweet about his recent fishing experience. The comment seemed totally misplaced but the former Proteas pacer handled the situation rather gracefully proving why he is considered a legend.

“I’m sure he is, I’m retired," wrote Steyn.

Im sure he is, I’m retired.— Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) April 12, 2022

Steyn announced retirement from all forms of cricket in August last year after dominating international cricket for over a decade. Representing South Africa in 93 Tests in his career, the 38-year-old picked 439 wickets at an impressive average of 22.95. Had his career not been marred with injuries in the latter half, Steyn surely could have registered his name in the club of bowlers with 500 Test wickets.

Steyn’s number in the limited overs cricket has also been impressive. He had picked 196 wickets from 125 ODIs with an average of 25.95 and an economy rate of just 4.87.

The South African had pulled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and eventually announced his retirement in August the same year. He is currently serving as the pace bowling coach for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing season of the lucrative T20 league.

Bumrah on the other hand has also had a dream run in his career so far becoming India’s go-to bowler in all formats of the game. And while we aren’t sure about his comparison with Steyn or any other pacer, Bumrah is surely on his way to becoming one of the biggest legends of the game.

The right arm pacer has picked 123 wickets in 29 Tests, 113 wickets in 70 ODIs and 67 wickets in 57 T20Is so far. Bumrah was also named as India’s vice-captain in T20Is and Tests as Rohit Sharma took over the captaincy in all formats of the game.

