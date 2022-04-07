IPL 2022: Daniel Sams Receives Abuse on Instagram After Bowling 35-run Over

Daniel Sams had a forgettable outing against in IPL 2022 as he ended up bowling one of the most expensive overs in the history of the league on Wednesday night. Sams, who is representing Mumbai Indians this season, was clubbed for four sixes and two fours by Kolkata Knight Riders’ Pat Cummins in a single over for a total of 35 runs - the third most expensive over in the history of IPL.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The assault from Cummins resulted in KKR sprinting to the target of 162 in 16 overs for a five-wicket win - their second of the season. However, for MI it was their third straight loss and few users on Instagram began posting abusive comments on one of Sams’ post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

Sams, a left-arm pacer, finished with figures of 1/50 from three overs as Cummins equaled the record for the joint-fastest fifty in IPL - taking just 14 deliveries to the milestone.

Advertisement

“This will be hard to digest, the way it turned out in the last few overs. We have a lot of hard work ahead of us," a dejected MI captain Rohit Sharma said at the post-match presentation.

Cummins, who was chosen as the player of the match, was himself surprised by the innings. “I probably think I’m most surprised by that innings. I’m glad that it came off. I was thinking of having a swing if it was in my area. Wasn’t trying to overthink it. Very satisfying to do it on my first game this season. Was just trying to pepper the shorter boundary," he said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here