IPL 2022: Daniel Sams Redeems Himself With Superb Final Over Against Gujarat Titans | WATCH

Daniel Sams was desperate for redemption and he got his opportunity as he got the final over against Gujarat Titans with 8 runs to defend. 8 runs is a very short target in T20 cricket and especially in IPL where a target of more than 20 is chased regularly in last six balls. With all these scenarios, Sams’s final over could be one of the best this season. He gave away just three and helped Mumbai register their second win of the season as they won by 5 runs. What a turnaround for the Aussie pacer who had given away 35 runs just a month ago against Kolkata Knight Riders where Pat Cummins slammed him for the fastest half-century of IPL history.

Meanwhile, against Gujarat Titans, Sams got the ball with Titans’ score reading 160/5. In the middle were two of the finest finishers who have gained some limelight this season. Rahul Tewatia and David Miller. Here’s how his final over went.

1st ball- Just a single from David Miller.

2nd ball-A wide yorker just touching the tramline which makes sure Tewatia doesn’t connect.

3rd ball- This ball saw the Tewatia run out, most importantly a dot ball!

4th ball-New batter Rashid Khan wanted to hit that for maximum but it was an off cutter, just a single run.

5th ball-Dot ball. It must have been hit for a maximum. It was full, it was wide, but Killer Miller missed that one.

6th ball-Final ball, with nothing to lose, Sams bowls a dot ball. Just three off the last over.

“Awesome we got over the line, it went back and forward. 9 runs off 6 balls made me feel I have nothing to lose and the odds are in the batter’s favour," Sams said after the match. “I got a few wide balls in the tramline and managed to execute it well. My intent was to stick to the best balls I could bowl, the slower one is the ball I go back to and it paid off."

MI captain Rohit Sharma praised his bowlers for pulling off the win.

“It was tight towards the back end, very satisfying as we were looking for this. Luck had to turn in to our favour, we will take this with both hands," said Rohit. “We were 15-20 short (while batting), they bowled well. Tim David played really well. Dew came in, good pitch and lightning outfield meant things were in their favour, credit to our bowlers who finished the job.

