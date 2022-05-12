IPL 2022: Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma Shine as Mumbai Indians Beat Chennai Super Kings to End Their Playoff Hopes

Mumbai Indians knocked arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings out of the playoff race for the ongoing season of Indian Premier League. After a few hiccups, Mumbai Indians registered a sensational 5-wicket win at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai to upset their biggest rivals in the cash-rich league. It was a clinical performance from Mumbai Indians bowlers who ran riot with the ball to restrict CSK to their second-lowest IPL score 97.

In reply, Mumbai Indians lost some early wickets but a 48-run stand between Tilak Varma and Hrithik Shokeen stabilized the chase in the middle overs. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 34 off 32 balls. He struck 4 fours during his fighting knock. While Shokeen was dismissed in the 13th over on 18. Tim David finished off things in style with a six to seal the victory for Mumbai with 31 balls to spare.

Meanwhile, MI lost their opener Ishan Kishan early in the chase on just 6 as Mukesh Choudhary got the better of him the second time this season. While skipper Rohit Sharma also failed to convert the start into a big score and was dismissed on 18 by Simarjeet Singh. Chennai kept taking wickets at powerplay to put pressure on Mumbai as they were 33/4 in 4.5 overs but then Varma joined hands with Shokeen to revive the chase.

Earlier, MS Dhoni fought a lone battle for Chennai in the quest to take them past 100 but he didn’t get enough support from the other hand. Dhoni hit 33-ball 36 not out with the help of four boundaries and two sixes.

Australian pacer Daniel Sams had a dream start to the match as he dismissed Devon Conway and Moeen Ali in the first over and after that CSK wasn’t able to recover from that. The Yellow Army kept losing wickets at regular intervals as for a change Mumbai introduced Jasprit Bumrah early into the attack and he dismissed Robin Uthappa in the second over.

Sams then dismissed in-from Ruturaj Gaikwad in the third over, after which the MS Dhoni-led side never recovered.

CSK’s woes were compounded with the non-availability of Decision Review System (DRS) due to power cut at one of the floodlight towers at Wankhede Stadium after the start of their innings during which they lost three wickets, with two being LBW decisions.

Dwayne Bravo (12), who shared 39 runs with Dhoni for the seventh wicket, the best partnership in the CSK innings, was the second-best batter. But for the 15 extras Mumbai bowlers conceded, the CSK total would have been much lower.

In the end, Dhoni ran out of partners.

Sams was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai Indians as he claimed three wickets, while Riley Meredith and Kumar Kartikeya chipped in with two wickets apiece while Jasprit Bumrah and Ramandeep Singh got one each as CSK innings folded in 16 overs.

