IPL 2022: David Warner Beats Summer Heat With Family Time by The Pool

David Warner is one of the overseas cricketers who is loved by Indian fans. Warner enjoys a massive fan base in India, well not just for his batting prowess but also for his incredible talent of making Instagram Reels. Warner is currently a part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, wherein he plays for Delhi Capitals. The batter has been putting up stunning performances with the willow. While practice is the key to success, it is equally essential for cricketers to take out some time to relax, especially considering that the bio bubble is in place. Warner indeed had a relaxing Wednesday with his family.

Delhi Capitals will be gearing up to take on Rajasthan Royals on April 22 in Pune. Ahead of the clash, Warner took out some time to spend with his family. Along with his wife Candice Warner, and three daughters – Ivy Mae, Indi Rae, and Isla Rose, the Aussie cricketer was seen having a splash in the pool. In a slew of pictures, Warner shared his “pre-game routine.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

The first snap features Candice and one of the daughters taking a break from their swimming pool shenanigans, while another showcases all the three daughters sitting on Warner. In the next one, Candice strikes a pose with one of them on her shoulder, and in the last one Warner too recreates the same pose. Shared a few hours ago, over 1 lakh people have already liked the pictures, and the comment section is flooded with cute and adorable comments.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals is sitting in the eighth position in the IPL points table as they have won only 2 of the five matches they have played. In their last match against RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore), the Delhi boys fell short by 17 runs. Despite Warner’s stunning kock of 66 runs off 38 balls, the franchise failed to reach the total. Of the three matches Warner has played so far this season, he has scored two half-centuries. Delhi will be aiming to defeat Rajasthan Royals on April 22 and grab two points.

