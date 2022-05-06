IPL 2022: David Warner Improvises; Fans Can't Get Over 'Most Ridiculous Shot in IPL History'

Explosive Australia opening batter David Warner saved the best for his former franchise as his magnificent 92 not out off 58 balls powered Delhi Capitals to a 21-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match here on Thursday. Warner made his highest score of the season with the help of 12 fours and three sixes in a power-packed batting display and shared 122 runs with Rovman Powell (67 not out off 35 balls) for the unconquered fourth wicket to guide the Capitals to 207 for 3 after being asked to bat.

During his innings, he played a switch hit against Bhuvneshwar Kumar which caught the fancy of the fans. When asked about the shot, Warner said: “I thought he (Bhuvi) was going to bowl a yorker, it was wider. As I tried to turn, I actually saw Jos play one recently, so I practised that in the nets. I bat right-handed in the nets against the spinners sometimes. You got to try these shots. I premeditated to try and reverse it, but when it was bowled there, I just tried to back-cut it and it came off. I said to him (Powell), I am running two no matter what and I don’t care if I get run-out. I am just glad he could clear the fence.”

As can be seen in the video, Warner was looking to play it through the off side, but then realised that the bowler has changed his line. He then looked to switch hit, only to realise that it was a yorker which he dugged out in his own style.

The Capitals then restricted the Sunrisers to 186 for 8 with Khaleel Ahmed (3/30) and Shardul Thakur (2/44) sharing five wickets between them to notch up their fifth win of the season.

The Capitals jumped two places to fifth with 10 points from 10 matches while the Sunrisers slipped a spot to sixth after their third consecutive loss.Warner was sacked from captaincy and dropped from the Sunrisers playing eleven under controversial circumstances last season.

