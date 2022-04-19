IPL 2022: David Warner Shares Moving Instagram Post After Daughter Caught Crying In Wankhede Stands

David Warner’s distraught daughter caught the eye on Saturday as his team suffered yet another defeat. The team was doing well with Warner going great guns against Royal Challengers Bangalore with he slamming another fifty. But once he was dismissed, his daughters Ivy mae and Indy rae were started losing their composure with both the girls almost on the verge of crying. DC opener Warner helped the team get off to a perfect start as he and Prithvi Shaw shared a superb stand of exactly fifty runs in the first four overs. Warner himself fired his way to 66 runs in 38 balls which had four fours and five sixes. It was turning out to be a game-changing knock before he was trapped LBW off Wanindu Hasaranga.

Warner Reacts to His Daughter’s Tears

Although he was trying to play the switch hit, he never connected. This triggered massive celebrations in RCB camp with Kohli screaming his heart out in front of the Australian cricketer. Meanwhile, in complete contrast, his daughter was distraught seeing his father dismissed. The cameras flashed on her where he she was seen sulking. Meanwhile, her friends kept consoling her. You can watch the video below:

Now Warner has come up with an emotional post where he gave his frank assessment to the whole situation.

“God bless, they now understand the game very much and feel it. So lucky to have my kids know what we do, but more importantly, it teaches them that you can’t always win. We all give 100% every time we walk onto that field, no matter what. #cricket #passion #ipl,” Warner wrote in his Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Warner is going great guns since he arrived from Pakistan. He started off the tournament up and running against Kolkata Knight Riders where he scored a solid 61. All eyes will be on the batter especially the way he was treated by Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was first dropped from the captaincy and then dropped the side as well.

