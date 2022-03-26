IPL 2022: Dawn of the New as IPL Embarks on Biggest-ever Season

Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquishing the CSK captaincy with barely 72 hours remaining for the 15th edition of the IPL to commence caught everyone unprepared. The league is never short on surprises, but this was an amazing development for there had been no discernible provocation or need for such a move.

Only a few months earlier, Dhoni had led CSK to their fourth title. He was obviously no longer the hard-hitting finisher who could win matches off his own bat, but his captaincy skills appeared to have become even more sublime and fruitful. Every word uttered from the CSK management or fellow players seemed to suggest that Dhoni would captain for a couple of seasons more.

But then again, should one be shocked that he has quit captaincy in this startling manner? In the past too, Dhoni has been enigmatic. He surrendered the Test captaincy (in fact the five-day format itself) in the middle of a series (v Australia, 2014-15). In 2017, announcing through an email to the BCCI that he was giving up India’s white ball captaincy.

I don’t agree that Dhoni has been self-centred in making these decisions. He quit when he felt he was unable to do justice to the job, or was not enjoying the Test format. That he never made any attempt to regain his earlier exalted position suggests that he thought through the matter thoroughly, and then lived by his conviction without regret.

While his decisions may appear quirky, I think they represent the mindset of modern elite athletes. Or at least some of them. Even if in an individual sport, the tennis no. 1 Ash Barty’s retirement from the sport falls into a similar category. True, such decisions are strongly individualistic, but what is perhaps also true is that such sportspersons don’t hanker for power and pelf when their mind is made up, which is laudable.

The timing of Dhoni’s decision to pass over the captaincy might seem at odds with team interest considering it would throw the squad and coaches into turmoil. My surmise is that while the official announcement came with the IPL about to start, internally how Dhoni’s mind was working would have been known – to key figures at least – much earlier. Important consideration for him would have been sustaining zest and concentration for an entire season. Remember, this is an extended IPL with two new teams, and it could be that Dhoni didn’t see himself playing all matches, which made it critical to find someone else to take over the reins.

That would make Dhoni’s decision selfless and correct, though admittedly it puts huge onus on Ravindra Jadeja to recast himself as not only the team’s premier player, but also captain now. His elevation is well-deserved. There is no cricketer in India who has improved – in batting and bowling — as much as him in the past 4-5 years. He is at the peak of his prowess, has deep understanding of the CSK ethos, and commands respect among opponents. Jadeja’s task will be to win over respect as captain of his teammates, by example and by words.

Dhoni had the great ability to get the best out of his players, old and new. This is something that Jadeja will have to replicate, and without spending much time because the eyes of the world will be on him to see how he fares. He will have Dhoni to lean on in the matches, but the sooner he is seen as his own man, the better for Jadeja and CSK.

I’ve spent time on the transfer of captaincy from Dhoni to Jadeja and its possible ramifications because CSK have been the most consistent side in the IPL’s 15-year history. While Mumbai Indians have won the title 5 times to CSK’s 4, the Chennai team has been in the final more times, and has also twice won the Champions League. Dhoni’s legacy is phenomenal. Whether and how this can be sustained will be followed diligently by all.

Of course, CSK is not the only team that has new challenges this season. All franchises do. The big difference from earlier seasons is that there are 10 teams in the fray, and the mega auction caused major upheavals in where players are concerned in all franchises. The eight old and the two new teams have all to resettle or settle to a changed environment. In several cases there are new coaches, captains and `think tanks’ too which means pressure on them as well as players.

Since the league this year is restricted to just four venues, two in Mumbai, one Navi Mumbai and the fourth in Pune, the issue of `home’ advantage has become superfluous, even for Mumbai Indians, except that they are likely to enjoy crowd support whether they play at Wankhede, Brabourne or DY Patil stadium.

In many ways, this is an exploratory season for all teams. Where the BCCI was concerned, it was important to have a full season, and in India rather than offshore. That accomplished, teams and players have to find their metier. Since the IPL always promises intense competition – between players and teams – the flavour of the tournament is unlikely to suffer despite these structural changes.

What will be watched closely is the form and performances of players. Since the T20 World Cup is to be played at the end of this year, IPL 15 assumes even more importance as a reckoner for those aspiring to play in the ICC tournament. I’ll restrict myself to a clutch of Indian players who will be under scrutiny of selectors, coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma over the next couple of months as they strive to make impact.

Old hands:

Virat Kohli: His form hasn’t been poor, but big scores and match-winning impact has been missing. Having renounced the RCB captaincy, has to show he is unburdened and back at his best.

Hardik Pandya: No longer with MI where he was sheltered and groomed to become an international star, now captains Gujarat Titans. As if this responsibility wasn’t daunting, has to prove he is the country’s premier all-rounder still. This can only be ratified if he bowls regularly.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav: Both got a lifeline in the past couple of months, but by no means are their places secure what with so many young spinners snapping at their heels. Yadav particularly has to reiterate his value as a wicket-taking, match-winning bowler.

Fine young talent, but not entirely settled in the Indian team:

Avesh Khan: Promising fast bowler, fetched a fancy price in the mega auction, has been in the Indian squad, but needs one more `special’ season to cement his place.

Shubhman Gill: Has lost his place in the Test team too. Has to have a particularly good season to impress selectors given the stiff competition for places in India’s top order.

Ishan Kishan: At his best, there are few more exhilarating young cricketers to watch. Hasn’t exactly made the most of opportunities that came his way. With Rishabh Pant as first choice wicket-keeper-batsman, has a tough task to keep selectors and team management interested.

Venkatesh Iyer: Has done better as a finisher than as opener, and showed that he can bowl tight under pressure. Has he done enough to ward off all competition for a place in the squad? Perhaps not. A productive season would help big time.

Ruturaj Gaikwad: Showed extraordinary form last season. However, there have been quite a few players who looked superb for a season or two in the IPL but fizzled out. Another prolific season would establish his credentials as a player of high quality.

Shahrukh, Sarfraz, Yash Dhull, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Bishnoi: There are several hugely talented youngsters who we may have heard a little about but are clamouring for attention with their performances in other domestic tournaments this season. I dare say, there might be a some we haven’t heard about too. They can be game changers. Keep a watch out for them.

