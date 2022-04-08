IPL 2022: DC Captain Rishabh Pant Fined Rs 12 Lakh for Slow Over Rate Against LSG

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant is having a tough time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. On Thursday night, his team suffered a second consecutive defeat in the tournament against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Later, he was fined INR 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the game.

In an official release, the IPL stated that the DC captain has been slapped with the minimum fine since it was the team’s first offence related to slow over-rate.

“The Delhi Capitals have been fined after they maintained a slow over-rate during their TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on April 7,” said IPL in an official release.

“As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over-rate offences, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant was fined ₹12 lakhs,” the release added.

Earlier, Pant blamed his batters’ failure to score freely in the middle overs which led them to a below-par target, eventually losing by six wickets.

Opener Prithvi Shaw blasted a 34-ball 61 but Delhi lost their way after he was out and despite fine rearguard efforts by skipper Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan, could manage to post a modest total of 149/3 in 20 overs.

Lucknow Super Giants survived a few hiccups of their own after South African opener Quinton de Kock fired 80 off 52 deliveries but managed to reach 155/4 in 19.4 overs thanks to Krunal Pandya and Ayush Badoni.

(With Agency Inputs)

