IPL 2022: DC Head Coach Ricky Ponting in Isolation After His Family Member Tests Positive for Covid-19

The Delhi Capitals (DC) camp on Friday suffered another massive blow after a family member of head coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for Covid-19. The family has now been moved into an isolation facility and is being well taken care of.

The franchise released an official statement hours before the clash against Rajasthan Royals. It confirmed that Ponting won’t travel to the venue with the team as he has put under isolation for the next five days.

“Ponting himself has tested negative twice subsequently. However, in the best interest of the team, the management and medical team have decided that he will remain in isolation for five days, as he was a close contact. The DC head coach will, therefore, not be present at the ground for the game against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 22. The franchise has also requested for Ponting and his family’s privacy to be respected in the current scenario,” the statement read.

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: A family member of Delhi Capitals Head Coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for COVID-19. The family has now been moved into an isolation facility and is being well taken care of. pic.twitter.com/FrQXjlSYRI — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 22, 2022

“The condition of all individuals in the bubble who have tested positive so far is being closely monitored. The team looks forward to everyone’s speedy recovery,” it added.

Ponting’s family member is the seventh person inside the DC bio-bubble to contract the virus. Earlier on Wednesday, New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Seifert returned a positive test after which the BCCI decided to shift Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals clash, scheduled for April 2022, from MCA Stadium in Pune to Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

On April 18, Marsh had to be hospitalised after testing positive for Covid. Prior to the Australian all-rounder, Delhi physio Patrick Farhart, sports massage therapist Chetan Kumar, team doctor Abhijit Salvi and social media content team member Akash Mane returned positive tests on Monday.

Here’s the full list of DC members who have contracted the virus so far:

Patrick Farhat – Physiotherapist (tested positive on April 15)

Chetan Kumar – Sports Massage Therapist (tested positive on April 16)

Mitchell Marsh – Player (tested positive on April 18)

Dr Abhijit Salvi – Team doctor (tested positive on April 18)

Akash Mane – Social Media Content team member (tested positive on April 18)

Tim Seifert – Player (tested positive on April 20)

Ricky Ponting’s family member – tested positive on April 22

