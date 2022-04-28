IPL 2022, DC vs KKR Live Cricket Score: Pant vs Iyer- Battle Between 2 Ex-teammates at Wankhede; Toss Upcoming

Read more

occasionally. The two outfits need to fix their shortcomings quickly unless they want to be left behind now with other teams showing drastic improvements.

What date IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be played?

The IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place on April 28, Thursday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) begin?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match?

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match?

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Possible XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders Predicted Line-up: Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

Delhi Capitals Predicted Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c and wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

