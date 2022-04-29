IPL 2022 DC vs KKR Talking Points: Kuldeep's Magic, Powell's Finishing Touch Floor the Knight Riders

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 saw yet another mouth-watering game of cricket between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After being asked to bat first, KKR were restricted to 146 for 9. Besides captain Shreyas Iyer (42), the KKR top-order struggled to get going against the Capitals’ bowlers at the Wankhede Stadium.

Batting at number six, Nitish Rana top-scored with 57 off 34 balls and hit three fours and four sixes, even as the others failed to leave KKR reeling at 35/4 at one stage. DC chased down the target with six balls to spare. Wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav was the most impressive bowler with figures of 4/14 from three overs, while Mustafizur Rahman took three wickets in a brilliant final over.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Let’s have a look at the talking points of DC vs KKR clash:

Kuldeep Yadav’s Magic against KKR: The Chinaman bowler continues to spin a web around the Kolkata Knight Riders batters. Kuldeep bagged a second straight four-wicket haul against his previous franchise on Thursday. His manner of using the flight in one delivery and suddenly increasing the pace in another was there for everyone to see. He finished with figures of 4 for 14 which included the wickets of Shreyas and the dangerous Andre Russell. Based on his heroics, he bagged the player of the match, for the fourth time this season.

Nitish Rana’s resilient knock: After the KKR middle-order surrendered to Kuldeep, it was Nitish Rana who played a resilient knock towards the end. His 62-run partnership with Rinku Singh (23 off 16 balls) for the seventh wicket proved to be a saving grace after the two-time champions slumped to 83 for six at one stage. He scored a 34-ball 57, defying the DC attack to save KKR from getting all out under 100. His gritty innings was laced with 4 maximums and 3 boundaries.

Rinku Singh’s crucial cameo: Rinku has developed a habit of making special appearances. In the last game against Gujarat Titans, he made his presence felt by taking four catches. On Thursday, he showcased his batting skills, featuring in the 62-run partnership with Nitish Rana. Interestingly, he was only the third KKR batter after captain Shreyas Iyer and Rana to smash boundaries in the game. Rinku ended up scoring 23 off 16 deliveries with the help of 3 boundaries.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022, DC vs KKR: Powell Finishes Off in Style as Delhi Capitals Beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 4 Wickets

Rovman Powell rising up to the occasion: He might have failed to take DC home against the Rajasthan Royals but on Thursday, he ensured the victory of his team. Delhi lost their way a bit after that as Lalit Yadav and skipper Pant fell in quick succession but Powell held the nerves till the end and smashed a six to Shreyas Iyer, finishing off the chase in style. The Caribbean all-rounder returned unbeaten on 63 after facing 16 balls.

Umesh Yadav in red-hot form: The Kolkata Knight Riders may have lost the game but their premier speedster Umesh Yadav has been in great form this season. Last night, he struck first ball to dismiss Prithvi Shaw and took a stunning catch on the follow-through. When David Warner looked dangerous in the chase, he returned in his second spell to get him caught by Narine and also removed Rishabh Pant cheaply thereafter. His figures of 3 for 24 in four overs took his tally of wickets to 14 in the season.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here