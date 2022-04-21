IPL 2022, DC vs PBKS Talking Points: Covid-19 Hit Delhi Capitals Floors Punjab Kings to Register Biggest-ever Win

A Covid-19 hit Delhi Capitals showcased the best-ever game of cricket in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Amid the crisis in their camp, Rishabh Pant & Co thumped Punjab Kings by 9 wickets to register their biggest-ever win in the tournament history.

The backgrounder of the game was pretty chaotic as the tally of positive cases reached 6 on the morning of the game. But the bowlers dished out an outstanding show, bundling out Punjab for a paltry 115 in 20 overs. In reply, the opening duo of Warner and Prithvi Shaw looked in a real hurry to seal the game as the former carried the bat and took Delhi home with 57 balls to spare.

Here are the talking points of IPL 2022, match no. 22, between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings:

DC spin trio on a roll: Lalit, Kuldeep, and Axar did the bulk of the damage. The trio scalped six wickets in total – 2 wickets apiece – to dent Punjab’s batting line-up. Though Kuldeep (2/24) leaked some runs, Axar (2/10) and Lalit (2/11) were the two most economical bowlers for DC. Pacers Khaleel and Mustafizur shared three wickets and ably supported the spinners.

Highest score in Powerplay: David Warner and Prithvi Shaw – the Delhi Capitals openers went all guns blazing to finish the chase of 116 as soon as possible. By the end of 6 overs, they have added 81 runs to the board, setting the record for most runs in the powerplay scored by any team this season. In fact, it’s now the highest score stacked by Delhi in Powerplay in all IPL seasons, bettering their previous record of 71/0 against RCB in 2008.

Warner’s 53rd IPL Fifty: He arrived late in the tournament but his addition is reaping positive results for the team. Against Punjab Kings, David Warner blasted a 30-ball 60 not-out, including 10 boundaries and just one maximum. He ended up with a strike rate of 200. The Australian batter also now has the joint-most number of half-centuries – 3 – in the ongoing tournament.

David Warner’s record against Punjab: David Warner has a special affection for Punjab Kings. With 1005 runs, he stands second on the list of batters with the most runs against an opponent in IPL. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma tops the chart the 1018 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Delhi Capitals’ unique record: Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals defeated Punjab Kings with 57 balls to spare. This is now a new IPL record of winning a game with most balls to spare while chasing a 100+ total. They went past the record of now-defunct Deccan Chargers, defeating MI with 48 balls to spare, set in 2008.

