IPL 2022, DC vs RCB: Pitch Report And Venue Record of Wankhede Stadium

In their fifth match of Indian Premier League 2022, Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals will take the field against Royal Challengers Bangalore. DC will be high on confidence thanks to a big win over Kolkata Knight Riders with the franchise producing a fine all-round display against the former two-time champions.

As far as batting is concerned, the team needs to be more consistent. Prithvi Shaw is in blistering form and is the top run-getter for them. In the last game, David Warner also returned to form with a fifty of his own. However, the middle-order is lacking the form. Rishabh Pant and Rovman Powell are due runs in IPL 2022.

Talking about Royal Challengers Bangalore, Dinesh Karthik is single-handedly carrying the batting. In the last two games, Shahbaz Ahmed showed his power-hitting abilities. Bangalore will hope for runs from skipper Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli.

Bangalore are sixth in the standings with six points while Delhi are placed a rung below. They have won two games while losing as many matches in the T20 Championship.

DC vs RCB Head-to-Head

Royal Challengers Bangalore have enjoyed success over Delhi Capitals in the IPL. The two teams have faced each other 28 times in the history of the T20 extravaganza. RCB has won 17 games while Delhi Capitals scored a win in ten matches.

DC vs RCB last five games’ results

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by seven wickets.

Royal Challengers Bangalore won by one run.

Delhi Capitals won by six wickets.

Delhi Capitals won by 59 runs.

Delhi Capitals won by 16 runs.

Wankhede Stadium pitch report

Wankhede in Mumbai is recognised as a batting wicket. It has a relatively flat pitch and the batters are likely to score big on Saturday. Since it is a night match, there will be dew in the second innings. Thus, the team winning the toss should opt to bowl first.

Here are the few key venue stats

IPL matches played at the venue: 86

Matches won by the team batting first: 41

Matches won by the team batting second: 45

Highest team score recorded at the venue: 235/1 by Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, 2015.

Lowest team score recorded at the venue: 67/10 by Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians

Average 1st innings score: 169

