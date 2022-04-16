IPL 2022, DC vs RCB, Team News: Mitch Marsh Makes Debut for Delhi; Harshal Patel's Return Boosts Bangalore

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are squaring off against each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match no. 27 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. It’s going to be a battle of the equals as both teams are placed at the bottom half of the points table.

Faf du Plessis-led RCB hold the sixth spot on the points table with six points in their kitty. Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals have won two matches so far and are placed 8th with just four points.

DC on Saturday won the toss and opted to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium. They have handed a debut to Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh who will replace uncapped batter Sarfaraz Khan in the line-up.

“We will like to bowl first. The wicket is looking on the drier side, we want to make use of it. Mitch comes in for Sarfaraz Khan. We have not decided yet, maybe he’ll bat three and I’ll bat four. Keep believing in the process and let’s take one match at a time and give our 100%. Hopefully, we can capitalise on the shorter side,” said DC skipper Rishabh after winning the toss.

Royal Challengers had a sigh of relief as their trusted speedster Harshal Patel has returned to the mix and will replace Akash Deep

“The pitch looks a little bit drier than anticipated. Chennai had two quality batters, putting up a massive partnership there, not looking too much further than that. Breaking up the overs in the middle is something we spoke about and just the combination of the bowlers. It’s an obvious thing when you come here, you look at the short side and the big side, that’s always tactically how well or how badly you play the short and big boundaries. Tonight’s going to be no different,” Faf du Plessis said at the toss.

“Harshal Patel is back which is great. Very sorry about his sister passing away. It’s great to have him back in the side. He’s an experienced X-factor player for us. Akash Deep goes out of the side,” he added.

Here are the playing XIs of both teams:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.

