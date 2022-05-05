IPL 2022: DC vs SRH Head-to-head, Key Stats and Venue Record of Brabourne Stadium: Sunrisers Hyderabad’s stunning five-match unbeaten run was halted by the league leaders Gujarat Titans. Hardik Pandya’s men had secured a five-wicket victory in that game. In their next match, Hyderabad suffered another defeat as they went down to a revamped Chennai Super Kings by 13 runs. Now Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson will be eager to get two points against Delhi Capitals on Thursday in order to reclaim their terrific winning momentum. The game will be held at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Hyderabad are currently placed at fourth spot in the IPL 2022 standings with 10 points from nine matches.

On the other hand, for Delhi Capitals, the ongoing season has been a pretty inconsistent one as Rishabh Pant’s side has not yet been able to win two games in a row. In their last IPL fixture, Delhi suffered a six-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants.

Delhi currently find themselves at seventh spot in the IPL standings with eight points from nine matches.

DC vs SRH head-to-head:

The two teams have till now faced each other 20 times. Out of the 20 games, Delhi managed to win nine while Hyderabad won the remaining 11.

DC vs SRH previous game:

In their last meeting, Delhi had emerged victorious as they managed to script an eight-wicket triumph against Hyderabad.

DC vs SRH Last five results:

Delhi won by eight wickets

Delhi won through super over

Delhi won by 17 runs

Hyderabad won by 88 runs

Hyderabad won by 15 runs

Here is the venue record of Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai (T20):

T20 matches played: 14

Matches won by teams batting first: 6

Matches won by teams batting second: 8

Matches Tied: 0

Highest team score: 217/5 – Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2022

Lowest team score: 68 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2022

Highest successful run chase: 211/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2022

