IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Three Debutants For Sunrisers Hyderabad as They Bowl First, Delhi Capitals Make Four Changes

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday evening. This is the first meeting between the two teams in IPL 2022.

Both the teams have made plenty of changes. Three players - Kartik Tyagi, Sean Abbott and Shreyas Gopal - have been given debuts. T Natarajan and Washington Sundar are out due to various injuries while Marco Jansen has been benched.

“We’ve taken positives from the losses and moved on, looking to come back well today. There is a lot to play for in every game and every team, looking to make those small improvements," Williamson said at the coin toss.

On the other hand, DC have made four changes with Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya and Prithvi Shaw missing out. In their place, DC have included Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Ripal Patel and Khaleel Ahmed.

DC captain Rishabh Pant isn’t dwelling too much on the defeats. “There is nothing much to talk (of his team’s defeats), you can only learn from your mistakes and keep improving," Pant said.

SRH’s run of five straight win has ended with back-to-back defeats and they will be hungry to get back to winning ways and move an inch closer to sealing the playoffs berth. Currently, they are at the fifth spot in the standings with five wins and four defeats for 10 points.

On the other hand, DC have been woefully inconsistent. They haven’t been able to put together two wins in a row. However, like SRH, they are very well in the race for a top-four spot having won four and lost five of their 9 matches for 8 points.

Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, J Suchith/Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

