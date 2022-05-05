IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Umran Malik Bowls the Fastest Delivery of the Season, Clocks 157 kmph

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Umran Malik has impressed one and all with his sheer pace in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. On Thursday, he achieved another milestone by bowling the fastest delivery of the season against the Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. He clocked 157 kmph during the encounter but returned wicketless.

The Jammu speedster achieved the milestone on the fourth ball of the final over. However, to his disappointment, he was hammered for a boundary by Rovman Powell. Malik eventually finished his bowling spell with expansive figures of 4-0-52-0.

Earlier, the young cricketer had bagged his maiden IPL five-for in the match against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Malik’s spell of 4-0-25-5 - the best of IPL 2022 so far - rattled Gujarat’s top and middle-order in the 196-run chase.

Umran, who has been enthralling cricket fans with his searing pace in the cash-rich league is learning the tricks from Dale Steyn, ex-South Africa great, who is currently serving as Hyderabad’s pace bowling coach.

“It’s great to see someone run in and bowl 150kmph an hour. Very often we try and create guys to make them more aware like change your pace, do this and that. But I think Umran is out and out raw. It’s great to just let him loose and do what he does, which is great because you don’t want to change people and block him off too much,” an elated Steyn had said about Malik.

Earlier, Warner struck his fourth half-century of the season with a 58-ball 92 not out in a magnificent batting display against his former club while Powell (67 not out off 35) joined the party later on after the Capitals were asked to bat first.

The duo stitched 122 runs for the unconquered fourth wicket as they scored 70 runs from the final five overs, going hammer and tongs against a hapless SRH attack.

Warner hit 12 fours and three sixes in his whirlwind knock. This was his best and Capital’s highest individual score this season.

