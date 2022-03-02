IPL 2022: Deepak Chahar Ruled Out For Majority of Tournament-Report

In a massive blow, Chennai Superkings will be missing out on the services of Deepak Chahar for a large portion of the IPL 2022, if not for the entire season. The 29-year-old remains a premier pacer in their lineup for whom the franchise even shelled as much as INR 14 crore. The cricketer had suffered a quadricep tear in the third T20I against West Indies last month and will take some time to recover; he is currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, according to a report in ESPN Cricinfo.

Chahar was the second most expensive buy at the IPL auction. He was chased by Delhi Capitals and Chennai Superkings before he was bagged by CSK for a whopping amount. Chahar was phenomenal in 2018 and 2021 with the new ball which only added to CSK’s repertoire. Not only with the ball, he can also play a crucial role with the bat as well. His two recent knocks vs Sri Lanka (69*) and South Africa (54) almost brought India on the brink of a win. The four-time IPL champion entered the fray with their first bid of Rs 11 crore and then secured the allrounder with others tapping out with a winning bid of Rs 14 crore.

Chahar walked off the field after he pulled up a muscle on his right leg during the third T20I vs West Indies. Till then, he had bowled brilliantly to remove two Windies batters—-Kyle Mayers and Shai Hope.

He was in his delivery stride when it appeared that he had pulled up a muscle in his right leg after which he stopped in his delivery stride and sat on the ground. The physio did rush towards him, but the damage was done and Chahar had to pull out of the game. He was seen walking off the field alongside the physio.

