IPL 2022: Deepak Chahar Likely to be Available For CSK by Mid-April - Report

Star India pacer Deepak Chahar is expected to be available for the Indian Premier League 2022 by the middle of April. Chahar, who was bought for a massive INR 14 crore in IPL 2022 Auction, sustained a quadricep tear during the recently concluded series against West Indies. According to a report on Times of India, Chahar will not undergo surgery will be fit by mid-April to play for defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

Chahar walked off the field after he pulled up a muscle on his right leg during the third T20I vs West Indies. Till then, he had bowled brilliantly to remove two Windies batters—-Kyle Mayers and Shai Hope. He subsequently was ruled of the Sri Lanka series and is now set to miss a major chunk of the IPL 15.

The premier pacer was the second most expensive buy at the IPL auction this year after Ishan Kishan. He was chased by Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings before he was bagged by CSK for a whopping amount.

He is currently undergoing an eight-week rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The report suggested that CSK wants Chahar to join their training camp as early as possible in Surat.

CSK are the first team to begin their training camp before the start of the tournament on March 23. The men in yellow will begin their campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on March 26. The defending champions have been placed in Group B of IPL 15 with teams like Sunrisers Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and the newest franchise, Gujarat Titans.

Apart from Chahar, CSK also re-group their other former players including Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo.

The 2022 IPL will begin with the high-octane encounter between the finalists of the previous season – CSK and KKR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

March 27, Sunday, will mark the first double header of the tournament in which five-time champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the day game at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium. Later in the evening, Punjab Kings will square off against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium.

