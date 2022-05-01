IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Opener Prithvi Shaw Fined for Breaching Code of Conduct

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been reprimanded and fined 25 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

“Mr Shaw admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," IPL said in a statement.

“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding."

Level 1 offence pertains to gestures towards umpires or opposition.

DC suffered their fifth lost of IPL 2022 on Sunday. Facing Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium, the Rishabh Pant-led outfit fell short of the target of 196 by six runs.

LSG batted first and thanks to sparkling fifties from captain KL Rahul (77 off 51) and Deepak Hooda (52 off 34), they posted a challenging 195/3 in 20 overs. For DC, Shardul Thakur took all three wickets.

In reply, DC lost both their openers - Shaw (5) and David Warner (3) - cheaply inside three overs. However, Pant and Mitchell Marsh launched a stunning counterattack to rack up 53 runs in the remaining three overs of the Powerplay.

The pair added 60 runs for the third wicket in no time to put DC’s innings back on track before being separated. Marsh fell in the 8th over after having scored 37 off 20 and his departure triggered a slide from which DC didn’t recover.

Pant top-scored with 44 off 30 and Axar Patel later tried his best, belting an unbeaten 42 off 24 but DC eventually finished with 189/7.

With that win, LSG have now climbed up to the second spot in the points table.

“…we have to start winning close matches. We came close few games but we are losing it," DC captain Pant said during a post-match interview.

On the other hand, it was DC’s fifth loss in nine matches and they will be back in action after a three-day break. They next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday.

