IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Opener Prithvi Shaw Hospitalised Due to Fever, Shares Photo on Instagram

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw on Sunday revealed that he has been admitted to a hospital because of fever, adding that he is on the path to recovery and will be back in action soon in the ongoing IPL 2022 season.

The 22-year-old Shaw missed Delhi’s previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with Mandeep Singh taking his place at the top of the order. It is understood that the batter experienced intense fever which likely forced the Capitals’ medical staff to move him out of the team hotel.

“Admitted in hospital and recovering from fever. Thank you for all your good wishes, will be back in action soon," wrote Shaw along with a photograph of himself in a hospital bed, on Instagram.

The attacking Delhi opener has scored 259 runs in nine matches so far and is set to miss back-to-back games due to his illness.

The Rishabh Pant-led side Delhi, who have won five out of their ten matches, will face Chennai Super Kings at the D.Y Patil Stadium, later on, Sunday.

