IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Physio Patrick Farhart Tests Positive for Covid-19

Delhi Capitals (DC) physio Patrick Farhart has tested positive for COVID-19, the Indian Premier League (IPL) said on Friday.

“Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment,” the official IPL release said.

Farhart, who had also worked with the Indian cricket team in the past, is the first person in the IPL 2022 bio-bubble to contract the Covid-19 virus this season.

Last year, the tournament was suspended midway after multiple cases surfaced in the team’s bio-bubble. The rest of the games were conducted in the UAE a couple of months later,.

In another news from the league, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Deepak Chahar has been officially ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Friday. The league issued an official statement confirming the ousting of the right-arm quick due to a back injury.

“Chennai Super Kings bowler Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 owing to a back injury,” stated an official IPL release.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: Deepak Chahar ruled out of #TATAIPL 2022, Harshit Rana joins Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for Rasikh Salam.More Details 🔽https://t.co/HbP0FKpyhA — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 15, 2022

CSK had bought Chahar for Rs 14 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction earlier in February but he was not available for the first phase of the tournament as he got injured while playing for Team India against the West Indies in the home T20s. During his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, he suffered a back injury that ended the chances of his return to this season.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have roped in fast bowler Harshit Rana as a replacement for pacer Rasikh Salam for the rest of the season. Salam, who played 2 games for KKR this season, has been ruled out owing to a lower back injury and won’t be able to participate in the rest of the tournament.

Harshit Rana, who hails from Delhi, will join KKR at his base price of INR 20 Lakh.

