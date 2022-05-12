IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant Completes 4000 Runs in T20 Cricket

During Delhi Capitals’ eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday, skipper Rishabh Pant achieved the landmark of completing 4000 runs in T20 cricket.

Coming in after the fall of Mitchell Marsh, Pant carted leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal for two sixes over long-off and deep extra cover to remain unbeaten at 13 off just four balls to complete Delhi’s chase of 160 with 11 balls to spare.

“Arrived on the scene as an absolute smasher, living it like an audacious entertainer. 4000 T20 runs for our Captain Pantastic," wrote the franchise on their official Twitter handle.

His overall figures in T20 cricket now read as: - 4004 runs in 154 T20 matches at an average of 33.09 and strike rate of 146.55, with two centuries and 22 half-centuries.

Earlier, Marsh came out to lead the chase with a 62-ball 89 while opener David Warner hanged around to play the anchor, remaining unbeaten on 52 off 41 balls as Delhi chased down 161 to register a much-needed win over Rajasthan to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

“It was close to a perfect game as I believe there is always space for improvement. On these kind of wickets where there is little turn, you can go either way. I am happy we bowled first. I thought 140-160 was a good score and said so at the toss. And we got there," said Pant after the match.

Pant felt that if fielding had been better, it would have been the perfect match Delhi needed in an inconsistent campaign. “Destiny is always in your hands, you can look to give 100 percent. The fielding could be better, but this was close to a perfect game."

Pant had signed off by saying that Delhi are missing the services of opener Prithvi Shaw, who is admitted to hospital due to high fever. “We miss him (Prithvi Shaw) but we can’t control that. He has typhoid or something like that is what the doctor told me."

With Delhi now at 12 points in as many matches and sitting at fifth place in points table, they will next face Punjab Kings at DY Patil Stadium on Monday to give a big boost to their playoffs hopes.

