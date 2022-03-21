IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Skipper Rishabh Pant Speaks For First Time After Taking Charge This Season

New Delhi: The JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals franchise will be taking the field with a new group of players in the upcoming TATA IPL 2022 season. Captain Rishabh Pant, who attended his first training session with the side in Mumbai, expressed that all players are in a good frame of mind, “It seems like the team has been made for the first time. I observed every player during my first practice session with the team and it looks like everybody is in a good frame of mind. Everybody is enjoying each other’s company."

The wicketkeeper-batter also spoke to the new players about the DC team environment, “At the moment, we are trying to understand what do the new players need during nets sessions. We are discussing the roles the players can take up during matches and the kind of team environment we would like to set up. We have spoken to the new players about the team environment we’ve had in the last few years."

