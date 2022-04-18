IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals Under Quarantine After Player Tests Covid-19 Positive

Delhi Capitals have been put under quarantine after a third member, a player, tested positive of Covid-19. Earlier physio Patrick Farhart and a masseur had tested positive. It’s now being reported that a player had tested positive in the rapid antigen test. He will have to undertake an RT-PCR test to confirm the same.

The team was supposed to travel to Pune, but now the plan stands canceled with team under quarantine. Every member of the squad will be quarantined in their rooms with door-to-door Covid-19 tests scheduled for today and tomorrow.

The Capitals are scheduled to play against Punjab Kings in Pune on Wednesday (April 20).

