IPL 2022: Destruction at its Best - Watch Umran Malik’s Dream Spell of 5/25 Against Gujarat Titans

Umran Malik produced one of the most memorable pace bowling performances of not just IPL 2022, but the history of league with a sensational 5/25 in his four overs in a stellar display of raw pace and accuracy as he toppled the Gujarat Titans top order single-handedly. But, he lacked support and GT eventually got the better of SRH courtesy some lower-order hitting from Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia. SRH had posted 195/6 riding on Abhishek Sharma’s 65 and Aiden Markram’s 56.

In reply, GT were off to a breezy start with Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha combining 68 runs in just 7.4 overs. Umran Malik broke the partnership and then went on to proceed all the rest of the GT wickets to fall. He clocked 153 kmphto rattle Saha’s stumps with a perfect Yorker. He had earlier beaten Shubman Gill for pace and then had David Miller and Abhinav Manohar bowled as well. He took the wicket of Pandya as well with a short delivery, but his superlative effort was trumped by Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia’s lower-order hitting.

Here’s a look at the all of his five wickets and how he took it:

7.4 overs: Umran Malik to Shubman Gill: OUT! TIMBER! The crowd here enjoyed that, we enjoyed that! The stump is uprooted! Umran Malik comes on and does what he was got onto do. GET A WICKET! It is Gill who was playing second fiddle who is dismissed. Gill looks to press the accelerator. He makes room and Malik bowls this on a length and around off, Gill looks to cut but is beaten for pace and the off pole is knocked back. That is the wicket Hyderabad desperately needed. 127 needed in 74.

9.2 overs: Umran Malik to Hardik Pandya: OUT! TAKEN! Umran Malik gets the better of Hardik Pandya. That is a massive wicket, massive, massive wicket. He was the man in form but he falls early. Also, brilliant field placement. They had a man at third man so, so fine, had he not been there, this would not have been an easy catch. This is banged in short and on off, Hardik looks to pull, beaten for pace, it flies off the top edge over the keeper. Marco Jansen runs in and takes a good sliding catch. Hyderabad on top now. 111 needed in 64.

13.2 overs: Umran Malik to Wriddhiman Saha: OUT! CASTLED! That is as stunning a yorker as one will see! Absolute jaffa from Umran Malik and Hyderabad have the wicket they needed so despeartely. Umran Malik steams in and serves it at 153 KPH and this one tails into the leg stump as well. Wriddhiman Saha moves past the leg stump, looking to squeeze it away but the heat on the ball is just too much to handle. The ball goes on to hit the base of leg stump and Mailk seems all pumped up. Brilliant knock though from Saha.

15.5 overs: Umran Malik to David Miller: OUT! TIMBER! Yes, he does! That is the big fish, the finisher for Gujarat walks back! Huge, blow, a body blow one can say. This is a top class delivery, full and fast, you miss, I hit stuff! On middle, Miller swings across the line but misses it altogether. The middle stump is uprooted. Malik’s spell could have well won Hyderabad the game. 57 needed in 25

