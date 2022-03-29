IPL 2022: Devdutt Padikkal Opens up on Batting in Middle-Order For Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals batter Devdutt Padikkal started his new journey with Rajasthan Royals on a positive note with a sensational 41-run knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Padikkal, who played as an opener for his previous franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore, batted in the middle order for Rajasthan Royals in his first match in their jersey.

The talented southpaw opened up on batting at number 4 and said that he trusted his ability to score runs there.

“It was a first time experience (batting at 4) for me in the IPL. It was interesting but I was just looking to bat myself in and trust my abilities," Padikkal told broadcasters.

Rajasthan decided to go with their opening duo from last season - Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal to continue their job this season too. Captain Sanju Samson came to bat at number 3 followed by Padikkal.

The southpaw earlier played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the past couple of seasons where he smashed 884 runs in 29 matches.

Talking about playing in a new franchise, Padikkal said that everyone at Rajasthan had him feel at home.

“It has been great, they (RR) have been welcoming and it is a real family here. It is a very lovable franchise and everyone here has made me feel at home," he added.

“It’s been great (time at Rajasthan Royals). It’s a real family here." - @devdpd07💗 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 29, 2022

An all-round batting performance helped Rajasthan Royals post a mammoth total of 210/6 in front of a quality bowling unit of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

“It (the surface) is a bit sticky and the odd ball is seaming a bit. Initially, Bhuvi was swinging it, so there is something in it for the bowlers. I feel we have batted really well and got a good target on the board. Hopefully (the total is enough). We have a very good bowling attack and if we can execute our plans we should be good," he concluded.

