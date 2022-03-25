IPL 2022: Dhawan or Mayank - Who Will Be Named Captain? Pick Your Strong Punjab Kings XI

If any of the already-existing franchises needed a serious revamp, it was Punjab Kings who entered the players’ auction with the maximum purse amount. The team retained only two players – Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh – and let others go. They made some mouth-watering buys and by the end of the two-day event, they appeared to be all bases covered.

They began the auctions with the purchase of Shikhar Dhawan at a price of Rs 8.25 crore, sorting out their opening pair. The other hefty Indian purchases were uncapped Shahrukh Khan (Rs 9 crore), Rahul Chahar (Rs 5.25 crore) and U-19 World Cup winner Raj Angad Bawa for Rs 2 crore.

The franchise also spent a good amount of money to have a solid group of foreign players. England all-rounder Liam Livingstone turned out to be the most expensive overseas cricketer this season as he bagged a deal worth Rs 11.5 crore. He is now the second costliest English player in the tournament history. The list also included Kagiso Rabada (Rs 9.25 crore), Jonny Bairstow (Rs 6.75 crore), Odean Smith (Rs 6 crore), Nathan Ellis (Rs 75 lakh), and Benny Howell (Rs 40 lakh).

The batting unit is studded with stars like Dhawan, Mayank, Bairstow and the inclusion of Shahrukh Khan (Rs 9 crore) makes it more lethal, especially the middle-order looks sorted. The likes of Arshdeep, Livingstone, Rabada, Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Bawa, Rishi Dhawan combine together to form a dependable pace bowling unit while the spin department comprises Rahul Chahar who has been a match-winner for MI in the past seasons.

Let’s have a look at Punjab Kings’ predicted playing XI:

Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow (WK), Liam Livingstone, Raj Bawa, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar.

Now choose your strong XI for Punjab Kings but remember, pick only eleven players. Happy Voting!

IPL 2022: Pick Your Strongest Playing XI for PBKS

Happy Voting!

