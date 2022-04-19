IPL 2022: "Dinesh Karthik Almost Makes me Feel Like I Want to go Back And Play Some Cricket Again" - AB de Villiers

Dinesh Karthik has impressed many with his exemplary batting performances this season in IPL and now former Royal Challengers Bangalore legend AB de Villiers has also joined the bandwagon of players to heap praise on the wicketkeeper batter. De Villiers who spent 10 years at RCB and won several matches for them on his own, is highly impressed with their new finisher – DK who is performing consistently for his new franchise.

There were several doubts in everyone’s minds that who will play the role of De Villiers in the RCB camp this year as it was very difficult to fill in his shoes but Karthik has managed to do that so far. He has been a vital cog in Bangalore’s batting line-up and has already won them crucial matches with his 360-degree batting.

De Villiers, who announced his retirement from all forms of cricket last year, said that Karthik gets him excited and has made him feel to return to the cricketing field again.

“The form he is at this moment and he has already won RCB 2-3 games. He looks like he is in the form of his life. I don’t know where that comes from because he hasn’t played a lot of cricket. But man, he looks in good form and he plays around the wicket 360 degrees. He almost makes me feel like I want to go back and play some cricket again, watching him play. He gets me excited, plays under pressure in the middle order and he’s got a lot of experience and if he keeps his form up there is a good chance that RCB are going a long way up,” De Villiers said on VUSport Streaming ahead of RCB’s game against Lucknow Super Giants.

Karthik has scored 197 runs in 6 matches for RCB this season at an average of 197.

The former Proteas captain said that he knew Karthik has the capability to get the job done but was surprised with his performance this season as the veteran wicketkeeper didn’t play much competitive cricket ahead of IPL.

“I was incredibly surprised and I didn’t expect it. I have always known that he is a very capable player, a nitty-gritty kind of a guy. He likes the high pressure situations and he’s a busy player at the wicket. But he hasn’t played a lot of cricket. The last time I saw him before IPL he was commentating in the UK. He wasn’t playing a lot of domestic cricket and I though he is possibly at the end of his career finishing. But he surprised us all I think with the intent and energy,” he added.

