IPL 2022: Dismantling Core Strength has Hurt Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings

On the face of it nothing has clicked for Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022 which has run almost one-third of the league that comprises 70 matches scheduled in four venues. The rub of the green has not gone in their favour.

These two have been the bellwether teams of the past leagues stamping their class in the early rounds; the Reliance Industries owned have also been slow starters, but made turnarounds quickly. It may appear bizarre, but both teams are languishing at the very lower half of the ten-team league. Both have played four matches each and have been outsmarted in each of them by skillful and ambitious opponents.

As the saying goes even an elephant can slip and without doubt Mumbai and Chennai, with a massive fan following, have found, to their chagrin, the shortcomings coming to the fore on many counts. They have been exposed, especially the Chennai side.

These two teams bought at 100 plus million dollars (Mumbai) and 70 plus million dollars (Chennai) at the inaugural franchise auction for the 2008 season had built their squads brick by brick and reaped rewards by winning the glittering trophy nine times together, the Mumbai team enjoying a slightly better score of five.

These two teams had made some strategic investments on players and great support staff to enhance the depth and balance of the team especially for the 20-over format of cricket. They reached the playoffs, finals and climbed the podium a number of times to be the cock of the walk with Mahendra Singh Dhoni earning the sobriquet “Thala” and becoming the darling of the franchise’s fans. Similarly Mumbai had their own icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma.

Unfortunately these teams have come a cropper in the ongoing league that has returned to India full-fledged after being forced to the gulf region because of the threats posed by the pandemic. Both retained players who are their stars and most valuable players, but did not see their full objective come through at the mega auction in Bengaluru. MI retained Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard and Chennai placed their trust on Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali.

Mumbai let go a vital player in their successes of the past, Hardik Pandya (92 matches, 1476 runs at 9.23 and 42 wickets, and 408 runs in season 13 and 14). The franchise also had to leave out South African Quinton de Kock (43 matches, 1329 runs at 7.88 and 800 runs in season 13 and 14) and New Zealand left arm seamer Trent Boult (38 wickets in season 13 and 14).

MI’s main wicket takers in season 13 and 14, apart from Bumrah (48 wickets) were Boult and Rahul Chahar (28). Mumbai won 18 out of 30 in the two attempts in the gulf region including the final two years ago.

Chennai on the other hand worked their way into last year’s final with Shardul Thakur taking 21 wickets, Deepak Chahar and Dwayne Bravo 14 each, Ravindra Jadeja 13 and Josh Hazlewood, 11. The bowling department which was so prominent in Chennai’s success got itself dismantled because of four player retention rule and mega auction. The franchise said they did not have the money to buy Faf du Plessis at the auction. They bid for him to an extent though. What has hurt Chennai the most is the absence of Deepak Chahar because of injury issues.

In the batting department, Chennai haven’t got their top order going with only Robin Uthappa making an impression while trying to make the most of the first six overs of powerplay. Shivam Dube fired in one match, but the rest of the Chennai batting has been found wanting.

While Chennai have been comprehensively beaten in four matches, Mumbai have to blame themselves for going down to Delhi Capitals in their opening match and also to Kolkata Knight Riders. They should have defended 177 against Delhi, but bowled poorly to Thakur and Axar Patel and lost the match. Then again Mumbai were in a position to force a win against KKR, but bowled poorly to Pat Cummins who rattled off a 56 not out in 15 balls (4x4s and 6x6s).

Further dissection of these two matches reveal that Australian left arm seamer Daniel Sams giving away 57 (vs DC) and 50 runs (vs KKR). Even Bumrah was pummelled by Thakur and Patel.

The five times champions were outplayed by Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. It’s going to be an uphill task for Mumbai to claw their way back up into the points table. For them to stage a recovery, the repair work has to start at the top with Rohit Sharma returning to scoring big.

Clearly MI’s bowling has been far from looking like a unit that would deliver the goods. Bumrah has to strike in the powerplay. Sams has a good record in the Australian Big Bash Twenty20; he has taken 82 wickets. Mumbai have to bring him back into service with a hope that he will chip away at rivals in the opening bursts.

Chennai would look upon for decent starts from Uthappa and Gaikwad to give the platform for Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dubey and Jadeja to take their team past 170 plus totals. As the Chennai coach Stephen Fleming said after the match against Punjab Kings, his team has to get its act together in batting, bowling and fielding.

Chennai’s dismal form is no reflection on the way new captain Jadeja is dealing the demands of IPL. He is learning the ropes the hard way. He doesn’t have the wherewithal in bowling that Dhoni had.

This Chennai team is without Shane Watson, Du Plessis and Suresh Raina, all of whom have played their part in the franchise’s success. To expect a youngster like Gaikwad - he scored 600 plus runs in season 14 - to fill the vacuum straightaway would be a trifle tough on him, but as of now when the chips are down, Gaikwad and Uthappa have to show the way if Chennai want to hit back and make a serious attempt for the playoffs qualification.

Both Mumbai and Chennai are splendid franchises. They have the resources to make a statement and impact in their remaining 10 league matches. After all, one of them has to win on April 21 when the two teams clash at the DY Patil stadium.

But before this big match, Mumbai will hope to put it across Punjab and Lucknow, and Chennai against Bangalore and Gujarat. Every match will be a test of character for the respective captains and the teams. Both face the prospect of getting eliminated from the playoffs even before their clash at the Navi Mumbai venue.

