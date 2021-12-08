IPL 2022: Don't Know Whether I'll be Picked up by CSK or Not in Auction - Dwayne Bravo

Former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has confirmed that he will enter the IPL 2022 auction after Chennai Super Kings were forced to release him. The BCCI retention policy allowed a franchise to retain only four players as CSK decided to pick Ravindra Jadeja, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Bravo was part of CSK for the past many years and he also played a crucial role in the franchise’s fourth title win last season.

The flamboyant all-rounder is considered amongst the greatest T20 players across the globe due to his all-round abilities. Bravo said that he doesn’t know whether he will be picked by CSK in the auction.

“I am not retained by the CSK, but I will be in the auction, I will be 100 per cent in the auction. I do not know which team I will end up with. I will end up where I am destined to be. I do not know whether I will be picked up by CSK or not, I can be picked up by any other team as I am in the auction," Bravo told ANI.

In past, Bravo has also played for Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Lions where he also enjoyed decent success. He is expected to fetch big money in the auction ceremony.

The legendary all-rounder further talked about his camaraderie with CSK skipper MS Dhoni and said that he helped him in his career personally.

“We all know that MS Dhoni and I call each other brothers from another mother. We have developed a strong friendship. He is a global ambassador of the game and he has helped my career personally. We both have a great legacy at CSK and we have helped in turning that franchise into one of the most dominant franchises and that will be there in the history books. We have a strong friendship and that is more important than anything else," added Bravo.

After retaining four players, CSK’s auction purse value has now been reduced to INR 48 Crore from INR 90 Crore. It will be a task for them now to re-group the released players during the auction with the amount they are left with.

