IPL 2022: ‘Don’t Think Virat Kohli is the Kind of Player to Get Dropped’

Virat Kohli’s poor form is making headlines everywhere. And no wonders, former cricketers and pundits alike are wasting no time dissecting what’s wrong with Virat Kohli. Kohli last scored an international century back in 2020. Since then, it has been a steady downhill so far, adding to that the personal setbacks that he received in 2021. Although there were many who thought Kohli could have top the run charts, he started off well, only to lag behind. Former cricketers have been suggesting that Kohli take a break.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The 56-year-old Laxman Sivaramakrishnan said to this website: “Everybody goes through a rough patch. The best of the best go through a tough time. Whether it is technical error or fatigued mind or whatever, with Kohli, what I see is the fierce competitive nature doesn’t allow these failures to put him back and say ‘I will take a break’. The fierce competitive nature that he has, mentally he still believes he can break the shackles. That is his nature. Different people have different natures. Kohli being a very fierce competitor, feels he can get out of the situation by playing."

“For one who has achieved a lot, you will have to go to the famous saying in Sachin Tendulkar’s Adidas advertisement, ‘Nothing is impossible’. I hope he is just one good knock away from feeling comfortable at the crease. When not in good form, you don’t feel very comfortable at the crease. That is why he gets out early,” he added.

Sivaramakrishnan, who is recuperating from a lower back injury and hence not commentating on the IPL matches currently, dismissed talks that Kohli should be dropped from the Indian team on current form. “I don’t think Virat Kohli is the kind of player to get dropped. There have been times in the past when S Venkataraghavan was the Indian team captain and was removed from captaincy just like that. There have been times when the Indian team captaincy oscillated between Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar. Such things happen in Indian cricket. But Kohli is not the kind of player who should be dropped from the Indian team.”

Virat Kohli has accounted for 128 runs so far, despite starting off well in the first two games with a couple of forties.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here