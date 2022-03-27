IPL 2022: Dwayne Bravo Equals Lasith Malinga’s Record; Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-taker in IPL History

Chennai Super King’s Dwayne Bravo equalled IPL legend Lasith Malinga’s record for most wickets in IPL history with 170 scalps. The allrounder, playing in the IPL 2022 season opener for CSK against Kolkata Knight Riders, picked 3/20 in his four-over spell at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday. CSK though failed to defend their low total of 131/4, with KKR notching up a comfortable six-wicket win under new skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Bravo equalled Malinga’a tally in his 151st game, while the former Mumbai Indians’ pace spearhead, who hung up his boots last year, had 170 wickets in just 122 matches with an average of 19.79 with the best of 5/10. Malinga has six four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul to his name, while Bravo averages 24.01 with two four-wicket hauls to his name. Spinners Amit Mishra and Piyush Chawla are third and fourth in the list with 166 and 157 scalps while Harbhajan Singh rounds off the top five with 150 wickets from 160 games.

With the bat, Bravo has scored 1537 runs with a best of 70 not out and striking the ball at 130.25.

In the season opener, after KKR’s new skipper Iyer won the toss and put CSK into bat, the four-time champions never got going after losing early wickets. MS Dhoni and CSK’s new skipper Ravindra Jadeja revived the CSK innings with a stand of 70 runs for the sixth wicket to help them post a respectable 131/5. KKR started well and opener Ajinkya Rahane top-scored with 44 to lead the chase. KKR did stutter in the middle over, courtesy’s Bravo’s three wickets, but skipper Shreyas Iyer ensured his team to the W with ease in their first game.

