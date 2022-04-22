IPL 2022: Dwayne Bravo Greets Kieron Pollard in Traditional Indian Way | WATCH

Mumbai Indians took on Chennai Superkings on Thursday at the DY Patil Stadium. The match lived up to its billing with MS Dhoni smashing the last ball for a boundary. The game saw a confusion at the toss as well when Rohit Sharma failed to hear the call by Jadeja. He later left everyone in splits when he asked Jadeja “Batting bola na tu.” The game also saw some camaraderie between Kieron Pollard and Dwayne bravo. The West Indians have shared quite a rivalry with each other over the years on the field. But remains good friends off it.

As can be seen in this video Bravo was seen touching Pollard’s feet. Pollard and Bravo both have played quite an integral part in Mumbai and CSK’s legacy. Interestingly, it was Bravo who played a part in Mumbai snapping up Pollard.

“When Mumbai Indians needed a replacement for me, I gave them Kieron Pollard’s name. When they tried contacting him, he was playing for a club, so I recommended Dwayne Smith and he became my replacement,” Bravo had told Cricbuzz.”The following year, when it was the Champions League, I called Rahul (Sanghvi) and told, Pollard, he’s here. Come and sign him now before the tournament starts. Rahul and Robin Singh left Mumbai and came to Hyderabad, I’ll never forget they came with a contract which at that time was 200,000 USD. I called Pollard, who came downstairs and met them both in the lobby. He saw the contract. Now for s coming from Trinidad, as a 19-year-old, that was wow. He said, ‘Dwayne are you serious?”

“It so happened in that same tournament, Pollard was unbelievable. The entire world stood on their feet and applauded him. Everyone wanted to know who’s this kid. When a shout came around that Mumbai already signed him, it was forced to go into the mini-auction,” Bravo said”IPL had put up a clause that no franchise can pay more than 750,000 USD to get him and eventually Mumbai won the bid. You cannot see Mumbai Indians without Pollard today.”

