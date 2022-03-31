IPL 2022: Dwayne Bravo One Wicket Away From Setting Huge Bowling Record in Tournament History

All eyes will be on Dwayne Bravo when he takes the field against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match no. 7 in Mumbai. The Caribbean all-rounder is on the verge of becoming the most successful bowler of the league and if he scalps a wicket on Thursday, a new chapter will be added in the history of the tournament.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will aim at registering their first win in the tournament. The six-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the season opener wasn’t the result the men in yellow wanted. However, the likes of MS Dhoni and Bravo impressed with their individual performances. The former skipper top-scored with a half-century while the former Windies cricketer bagged a three-wicket haul.

In the face-off against KKR, Bravo had equalled Lasith Malinga’s long-standing record of most wickets in IPL – 170. Now, the former is only one wicket shy to go top in the tally. If he gets that on Thursday against Lucknow, he will dethrone the former Sri Lankan fast bowler to have the most number of wickets in the history of the tournament.

Here are the top-5 wicket-takers in IPL history (* denotes currently active players in IPL):

Bowler Name No. of Wickets Lasith Malinga 170 Dwayne Bravo* 170 Amit Mishra 166 Piyush Chawla 157 Harbhajan Singh 150

Ace Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is the closest to Malinga and Bravo, among the active cricketers, with 145 wickets in 168 IPL games.

Malinga, currently working as the fast-bowling coach for the Rajasthan Royals, played only for Mumbai Indians throughout his career. He last represented the franchise in 2019. He skipped the tournament in the following year citing personal reasons.

