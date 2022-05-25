IPL 2022 Eliminator, Kolkata Weather Forecast For Wednesday: Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants and three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to face each other in the Eliminator of the ongoing season on Wednesday (May 25). The match between Lucknow and Bangalore is scheduled to be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Bangalore will be riding on high confidence after their former skipper Virat Kohli found his form back in their last encounter against the table-toppers Gujarat Titans. While chasing a target of 169, Kohli played a stunning match-winning knock of 73 off 54 balls. Notably, it was his second half-century of the 15th edition of the IPL.

And Bangalore’s success will undoubtedly depend a lot on the Delhi-born batter’s prowess in the Eliminator against Lucknow.

On the other hand, the KL Rahul-led team sealed their spot in the playoffs after defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in a thrilling contest by two runs. Lucknow openers KL Rahul (68 not out off 51 balls) and Quinton de Kock (140 not out off 70 deliveries) had stitched a record-breaking partnership of 210 runs. It is also the highest opening partnership in the history of IPL.

With 537 runs from 14 matches, the Lucknow skipper finds himself in the second spot in the list of highest run scorers. Lucknow wicketkeeper-batter De Kock is at third position in the list after notching up 502 runs in 14 matches.

Weather report

On matchday Kolkata weather is expected to be clear in the evening. It is unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Lucknow vs Bangalore game as there is four per cent chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 28 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 27 degrees Celsius to 36egrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 85 per cent.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible XIs

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Line-up: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, K Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Siddharth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here