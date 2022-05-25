IPL 2022 Eliminator Live Streaming, LSG vs RCB: How to Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Coverage on TV And Online

A victory for Mumbai Indians against Delhi Capitals in the league stage helped Royal Challengers Bangalore to qualify for the IPL playoffs. But now the scenario is pretty different for Bangalore as the Faf du Plessis-led side will have to depend on their caliber to qualify for the Qualifier 2.

Bangalore and Lucknow are set to take on each other on Wednesday (May 25) in the Eliminator. The match is scheduled to be played at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata.

Lucknow, on the other hand, clinched a thrilling two-run win against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last league stage fixture to seal their berth in the playoffs.

The second Qualifier is scheduled to be played in Ahmedabad on Friday (May 27).

Ahead of Wednesday’s (May 25) IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played?

The IPL 2022 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on May 25, Wednesday.

Where will the IPL 2022 Eliminator Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?

The Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will the IPL 2022 Eliminator Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?

The IPL Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Eliminator?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Eliminator will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Eliminator?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Eliminator is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible XIs

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Line-up: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, K Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Siddharth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood

