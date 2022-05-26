IPL 2022 Eliminator, LSG vs RCB Talking Points: The Patidar Show Well Backed by Game Changer Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in a thrilling IPL 2022 Eliminator clash to set up the Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals. 28-year-old Rajat Patidar slammed his maiden IPL century to outshine some of the biggest superstars who were playing the high-octane clash. LSG tried their best while chasing the mammoth 208-run target, but fell short of 14 runs courtesy of impressive death-over bowling by Harshal Patel and Josh Hazlewood.

RCB will now clash against Sanju Samson and Co. in the second Qualifier on Friday, which will decide Gujarat Titans’ opposition for Sunday’s final.

Here are the talking points of the IPL 2022 Eliminator match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The Rajat Patidar Show

28-year-old Patidar slammed a 49-ball century to help Bangalore post a daunting 207/4 in 20 overs. On a day where RCB superstar trio of Faf du Plessis (0), Glenn Maxwell (9) and Virat Kohli (25) failed to go big, Patidar stamped his authority over the Lucknow bowlers with his 112-run knock. It was a display of some exquisite strokeplay by the RCB’s number 3 whose 90 runs came in fours (12) and sixes (7). RCB kept losing their wickets in the initial overs but Patidar didn’t change his gameplan as he continued to bat with positivity and then stitched a 91-run stand with Dinesh Karthik to help RCB cross the 200-run mark in the all-important clash.

Sensational Mohsin Khan

The left-arm seamer was the only saving grace for Lucknow Super Giants in the bowling department as he finished the match with 1/25 in 4 overs where all his bowlers leaked runs over the economy rate of 9. Mohsin was right on the money from his first delivery as he dismissed Faf du Plessis in the first over on a golden duck and kept the other batters under pressure with his smart variations. The 30-year-old proved that he could be an interesting prospect for Team India in future, as the Men in Blue are in desperate search of a left-arm seamer.

Deepak Hooda Shines Again

The talented batter once again played a crucial knock for Lucknow Super Giants this season but this time he failed to take them to Qualifier 2. Hooda came out to bat at Number 4 and he played a sensational knock of 45 runs off 26 balls to put pressure on Royal Challengers Bangalore. He helped his skipper Rahul to play his natural game by releasing pressure off his shoulders by scoring big shots at regular intervals. It has been a breakout season for Hooda who finished with 451 runs in 15 matches.

Game Changer Josh Hazlewood

The Aussie pacer brought his best on the table in the penultimate over of the match to completely shift the momentum in RCB’s favour. After bowling a couple of wides, Hazlewood got the priced wicket of KL Rahul on the fourth ball who was standing in RCB’s way to Ahmedabad. The 31-year-old followed it up with the crucial scalp of Krunal Pandya on the very next delivery which put LSG on the mat and opened the doors of qualifier 2 to RCB. The Aussie finished the match with his fourth-best IPL figures of 3/43.

Harshal Patel – Joker in the Pack

The most reliable pacer in the RCB line-up once again delivered at the big stage with his disciplined bowling. In a match where the majority of bowlers leaked runs over the economy rate of 9, Harshal finished with 1/25 in his quota of overs. He came out to bowl the difficult overs in the crunch situation and his slower ones easily managed to put a brake on the scoring rate. After the sensational win, skipper Faf du Plessis heaped praises on him and said, “Harshal is the joker in the pack. A special card I can pick. He bowls the important overs.”

