IPL 2022 Eliminator: Mahipal Lomror Commits Comedy of Errors While Fielding, Hurts Harshal Patel | WATCH

We have seen some stunning fielding efforts put up by cricketers in the Indian Premier League (IPL). From taking catches to restricting runs, fielding plays a crucial role for a team to register triumph in a match. Well alongside some remarkable fielding examples, we have equal number of fielding errors too. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) player Mahipal Lomror got involved in a hilarious fielding error during their Eliminator game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Eden Gardens on Wednesday.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

After putting a mammoth target of 208 runs, RCB aimed at putting pressure on Lucknow, right from the start. Well, it paid off as they were able to remove the in-form Quinton de Kock in the first over, itself. While the bowlers were looking for more wickets, without giving away much runs, a fielding error cost the team three crucial runs in the second over of LSG’s innings.

KL Rahul nudged the ball into the leg side and called for two runs. Lomror who was guarding the are, showed good commitment and he even put in valiant effort to save the boundary. Unfortunately, the youngster couldn’t gather the ball in his hands. Lomror took three attempts to pick up the ball, and in this process he also collided with Harshal Patel. The all-rounder looked in severe pain as he walked out of the ground, holding his ribs.

Despite losing De Kock, Manan Vohra and Rahul continued their onslaught. The duo maximised the field restrictions to bank on quick runs before Vohra perished after a quickfire 19. Deepak Hooda came as a good support for skipper. He scored 45 off 26 balls, including 1 four and 4 maximums. Smashing RCB bowlers left and right, Deepak was in top gear. But Wanindu Hasaranga put a stop to his innings, in the 14th over. Following this, the batting line-up of Lucknow Super Giants collapsed as none were able to hold the wicket for long. Rahul and Krunal Pandya were dismissed by Josh Hazlewood in two consecutive deliveries, in the last second over.

Dushmantha Chameera smashed a four and a six in the end, trying to pull off a victory. However, the batter couldn’t get past Harshal Patel’s outstanding bowling attack.

RCB defeated LSG by 14 runs and stormed into Qualifier 2, where they will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here